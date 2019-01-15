PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball — Knappa at Faith Bible, 7 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball — Knappa at Faith Bible, 8:30 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming — Astoria/Taft at Seaside, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 57, Seaside 31
AST (57): Hailey O'Brien 20, Hankwitz 18, Jackson 4, Norris 3, Fausett 3, Helmersen 2, Long 2, Lyngstad 2, Rasmussen 2.
SEA (31): Annaka Garhofer 9, Taylor 6, Douglas 5, Goin 3, Zagata 2, Blodgett 2, Kiser 2, Doney 2.
Astoria 13 19 13 12—57
Seaside 10 11 6 4—31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 83, Astoria 43
AST (43): Ian Hunt 13, Marcus Soderstrom 13, Stenblom 5, Johnson 5, Samuelson 2, Matlock 2, Marincovich 2, Altheide-Nielson 1, Brockman, Ploghoft.
SEA (83): Chase Januik 21, Br.Johnson 19, Hague 12, Thompson 10, Westerholm 10, Be.Johnson 5, Meyer 4, Sibony 2.
Astoria 6 15 6 16—43
Seaside 23 16 22 22—83
JV: Astoria 45, Seaside 39
Warrenton 52, Clatskanie 41
CLA (41): Cooper Blodgett 17, Combs 8, Jones 4, Osborn 3, D.Evenson 3, Shockley 2, F.Evenson 2, Moravec 2.
WAR (52): Dalton Knight 19, Jackson 10, Stephens 10, Little 7, Morrow 6, Maddox, Kapua.
Clatskanie 11 7 9 14—41
Warrenton 8 12 12 20—52
