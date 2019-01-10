PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Girls basketball — Astoria at Gladstone, TBA; Seaside at North Marion, 5:30 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Ilwaco at South Bend, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball — Astoria at Gladstone, TBA; Seaside at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Seaside Pac Rim, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 5:30 p.m.; South Bend at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Seaside Pac Rim, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Knappa 48, Columbia Christian 23

CC (23): Maranda Brumley 10, Davis 6, Bishop 2, Baker 2, Skelton 2, Deyoe 1.

KNA (48): Sophia Carlson 20, Miller 9, Dietrichs 8, Weaver 6, Tischer 2, Corcoran 2, Patterson 1, Nicholson, Walter, McCall.

Columbia 3 4 8 8—23

Knappa 14 13 12 9—48

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbia Christian 55, Knappa 47

Columbia 18 12 16 9—55

Knappa 6 16 18 7—47

WRESTLING

Molalla, North Marion, Seaside at Astoria

Molalla 60, Astoria 12

106: Dustin Asher, Mol, pin Emma King, Ast, 2:26

113: Double forfeit

120: Alec Lowry, Mol, won by forfeit

126: Maximus Tate, Mol, won by forfeit

132: Christian Roberts, Mol, pin William Eddy, Ast, 1:00

138: Colby Findley, Mol, pin Daniel Messing, Ast, 0:53

145: Dylan Wynn, Mol, won by forfeit

152: Double forfeit

160: Emmett Smyth, Mol, won by forfeit

170: Hunter Beck, Mol, pin James Byers, Ast, 0:41

182: Bo Edwards, Mol, won by forfeit

195: Augden Shepard, Mol, pin Marcus Rasmussen, Ast, 2:49

220: Wesley Ellison, Ast, pin Matthew Zirsel, Mol, 0:24

285: Skylar Smith, Ast, pin Jaimon Dobbs-Mathre, Mol, 0:13

Molalla 40, Seaside 36

106: Dustin Asher, Mol, pin Johnathon Kenenounis, Sea, 1:43

113: Double forfeit

120: Andrew Gastelum, Sea, pin Alec Lowry, Mol, 1:42

126: Axel Garcia, Sea, def. Maximus Tate, Mol (DQ)

132: Christian Roberts, Mol, pin Daniel Lombardi, Sea, 1:25

138: Colby Findley, Mol, won by forfeit

145: Dylan Wynn, Mol, pin Everett Rollins, Sea, 3:14

152: Aidan Tice, Sea, won by forfeit

160: Emmett Smyth, Mol, won by forfeit

170: Hunter Beck, Mol, def. Christopher Avery, Sea, (MD 14-1)

182: Lawson Talamantez, Sea, pin Bo Edwards, Mol, 1:26

195: David Toyooka, Sea, pin William Lindsay, Mol, 2:00

220: Luke Nelson, Sea, pin Matthew Zirsel, Mol, 0:22

285: Jaimon Dobbs-Mathre, Mol, def. Gunner Knox, Sea, (Injury time)

North Marion 54, Seaside 30

106: Alex Farrens, NM, pin Johnathon Kenenounis, Sea, 1:55

113: Ethan Gianella, NM, won by forfeit

120: Justin McConkey, NM, pin Andrew Gastelum, Sea, 5:26

126: Mattew Petrjanos, NM, pin Axel Garcia, Sea, 4:43

132: Cainan Sanchez, NM, pin Daniel Lombardi, Sea, 1:26

138: Wyatt Haberstich, NM, won by forfeit

145: Avidan Sanchez, NM, pin Everett Rollins, Sea, 0:58

152: Saul Tarula, NM, pin Aidan Tice, Sea, 3:57

160: Tyler Manning, NM, won by forfeit

170: Christopher Avery, Sea, pin Shawn Ostrander, NM, 2:22

182: Lawson Talamantez, Sea, pin Ulices Navarro, NM, 1:40

195: David Toyooka, Sea, pin Roberto Corall Ibarra, NM, 2:21

220: Luke Nelson, Sea, won by forfeit

285: Gunner Knox, Sea, won by forfeit

North Marion 72, Astoria 12

106: Alex Farrens, NM, def. Emma King, Ast, 9-3

113: Ethan Gianella, NM, won by forfeit

120: Justin McConkey, NM, won by forfeit

126: Mattew Petrjanos, NM, won by forfeit

132: Cainan Sanchez, NM, pin William Eddy, Ast, 0:38

138: Wyatt Haberstich, NM, pin Daniel Messing, Ast, 1:07

145: Avidan Sanchez, NM, won by forfeit

152: Saul Tarula, NM, won by forfeit

160: Tyler Manning, NM, won by forfeit

170: Shawn Ostrander, NM, pin James Byers, Ast, 1:21

182: Ulices Navarro, NM, won by forfeit

195: Terrin Sheridan, NM, def. Marcus Rasmussen, Ast, (DQ)

220: Wesley Ellison, Ast, won by forfeit

285: Skylar Smith, Ast, won by forfeit

