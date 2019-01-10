PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Girls basketball — Astoria at Gladstone, TBA; Seaside at North Marion, 5:30 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Ilwaco at South Bend, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball — Astoria at Gladstone, TBA; Seaside at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Seaside Pac Rim, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 5:30 p.m.; South Bend at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Seaside Pac Rim, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Knappa 48, Columbia Christian 23
CC (23): Maranda Brumley 10, Davis 6, Bishop 2, Baker 2, Skelton 2, Deyoe 1.
KNA (48): Sophia Carlson 20, Miller 9, Dietrichs 8, Weaver 6, Tischer 2, Corcoran 2, Patterson 1, Nicholson, Walter, McCall.
Columbia 3 4 8 8—23
Knappa 14 13 12 9—48
BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbia Christian 55, Knappa 47
Columbia 18 12 16 9—55
Knappa 6 16 18 7—47
WRESTLING
Molalla, North Marion, Seaside at Astoria
Molalla 60, Astoria 12
106: Dustin Asher, Mol, pin Emma King, Ast, 2:26
113: Double forfeit
120: Alec Lowry, Mol, won by forfeit
126: Maximus Tate, Mol, won by forfeit
132: Christian Roberts, Mol, pin William Eddy, Ast, 1:00
138: Colby Findley, Mol, pin Daniel Messing, Ast, 0:53
145: Dylan Wynn, Mol, won by forfeit
152: Double forfeit
160: Emmett Smyth, Mol, won by forfeit
170: Hunter Beck, Mol, pin James Byers, Ast, 0:41
182: Bo Edwards, Mol, won by forfeit
195: Augden Shepard, Mol, pin Marcus Rasmussen, Ast, 2:49
220: Wesley Ellison, Ast, pin Matthew Zirsel, Mol, 0:24
285: Skylar Smith, Ast, pin Jaimon Dobbs-Mathre, Mol, 0:13
Molalla 40, Seaside 36
106: Dustin Asher, Mol, pin Johnathon Kenenounis, Sea, 1:43
113: Double forfeit
120: Andrew Gastelum, Sea, pin Alec Lowry, Mol, 1:42
126: Axel Garcia, Sea, def. Maximus Tate, Mol (DQ)
132: Christian Roberts, Mol, pin Daniel Lombardi, Sea, 1:25
138: Colby Findley, Mol, won by forfeit
145: Dylan Wynn, Mol, pin Everett Rollins, Sea, 3:14
152: Aidan Tice, Sea, won by forfeit
160: Emmett Smyth, Mol, won by forfeit
170: Hunter Beck, Mol, def. Christopher Avery, Sea, (MD 14-1)
182: Lawson Talamantez, Sea, pin Bo Edwards, Mol, 1:26
195: David Toyooka, Sea, pin William Lindsay, Mol, 2:00
220: Luke Nelson, Sea, pin Matthew Zirsel, Mol, 0:22
285: Jaimon Dobbs-Mathre, Mol, def. Gunner Knox, Sea, (Injury time)
North Marion 54, Seaside 30
106: Alex Farrens, NM, pin Johnathon Kenenounis, Sea, 1:55
113: Ethan Gianella, NM, won by forfeit
120: Justin McConkey, NM, pin Andrew Gastelum, Sea, 5:26
126: Mattew Petrjanos, NM, pin Axel Garcia, Sea, 4:43
132: Cainan Sanchez, NM, pin Daniel Lombardi, Sea, 1:26
138: Wyatt Haberstich, NM, won by forfeit
145: Avidan Sanchez, NM, pin Everett Rollins, Sea, 0:58
152: Saul Tarula, NM, pin Aidan Tice, Sea, 3:57
160: Tyler Manning, NM, won by forfeit
170: Christopher Avery, Sea, pin Shawn Ostrander, NM, 2:22
182: Lawson Talamantez, Sea, pin Ulices Navarro, NM, 1:40
195: David Toyooka, Sea, pin Roberto Corall Ibarra, NM, 2:21
220: Luke Nelson, Sea, won by forfeit
285: Gunner Knox, Sea, won by forfeit
North Marion 72, Astoria 12
106: Alex Farrens, NM, def. Emma King, Ast, 9-3
113: Ethan Gianella, NM, won by forfeit
120: Justin McConkey, NM, won by forfeit
126: Mattew Petrjanos, NM, won by forfeit
132: Cainan Sanchez, NM, pin William Eddy, Ast, 0:38
138: Wyatt Haberstich, NM, pin Daniel Messing, Ast, 1:07
145: Avidan Sanchez, NM, won by forfeit
152: Saul Tarula, NM, won by forfeit
160: Tyler Manning, NM, won by forfeit
170: Shawn Ostrander, NM, pin James Byers, Ast, 1:21
182: Ulices Navarro, NM, won by forfeit
195: Terrin Sheridan, NM, def. Marcus Rasmussen, Ast, (DQ)
220: Wesley Ellison, Ast, won by forfeit
285: Skylar Smith, Ast, won by forfeit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.