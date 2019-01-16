PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Boys basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball — Astoria at Banks, 7:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball — Astoria at Banks, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 7:30 p.m.; Pe Ell at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Knappa at Oregon Classic, TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Faith Bible 42, Knappa 28

KNA (28): Madelynn Weaver 10, Miller 5, Tischer 5, Carlson 4, Dietrichs 2, Corcoran 2, Nicholson, Rilatos, Patterson.

FB (42): Ashley Lohman 18, Bolton 6, Goodloe 5, Steerman 5, Merriam 4, Jackson 4.

Knappa 7 9 10 2—28

F.Bible 8 14 10 10—42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Knappa 66, Faith Bible 47

KNA (66): Timber Engblom 14, Vanderburg 12, Wallace 11, Takalo 10, Ramvick 8, Phillip 7.

Knappa 19 13 17 17—66

F.Bible 8 5 13 21—47

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.