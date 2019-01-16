PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Boys basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball — Astoria at Banks, 7:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Astoria at Banks, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 7:30 p.m.; Pe Ell at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Knappa at Oregon Classic, TBA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Faith Bible 42, Knappa 28
KNA (28): Madelynn Weaver 10, Miller 5, Tischer 5, Carlson 4, Dietrichs 2, Corcoran 2, Nicholson, Rilatos, Patterson.
FB (42): Ashley Lohman 18, Bolton 6, Goodloe 5, Steerman 5, Merriam 4, Jackson 4.
Knappa 7 9 10 2—28
F.Bible 8 14 10 10—42
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 66, Faith Bible 47
KNA (66): Timber Engblom 14, Vanderburg 12, Wallace 11, Takalo 10, Ramvick 8, Phillip 7.
Knappa 19 13 17 17—66
F.Bible 8 5 13 21—47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.