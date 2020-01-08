Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Molalla, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Estacada, 5:30 p.m.; Colton at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Naselle at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Molalla, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Estacada, 7:15 p.m.; Colton at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Naselle at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; St. Paul at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Corbett at Astoria, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Corbett at Astoria, 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seaside 37, Warrenton 32
SEA (37): Lilli Taylor 18, Douglas 10, McFadden 5, Blodgett 3, Peterson 1, LaPlante, Doney, Owsley.
WAR (32): Kenzie Ramsey 17, Heyen 5, Miethe 3, Fritz 3, Kelly 2, Kapua 2, Dunaway.
Seaside 14 2 6 15—37
Warrenton 7 7 11 7—32
