Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Gladstone at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Gladstone at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Estacada 63, Astoria 56
AST (56): Colton McMaster 24, Stenblom 11, Brockman 10, Marincovich 4, Junes 3, Williams 2, Altheide-Nielson 2, Matthews.
EST (63): Nathan Hagel 12, Elijah Crombie 12, Schaffer 11, NaCoste 9, Haefs 8, Snyder 6, Tellis 5.
Astoria 15 14 9 18—56
Estacada 7 16 19 21—63
