PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.; North Beach at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Astoria/Seaside at Estacada, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blanchet Catholic 54, Warrenton 20
WAR (20): Fernanda Alvarez 9, Dejesus 4, M.Heyen 3, Bussert 2, Marchello 2, Ramsey, Diego.
BC (54): Hailey Ostby 24, Coronado 19, Hittner 4, Salang 4, Phipps 3.
Warrenton 11 4 1 4—20
Blanchet 15 11 15 13—54
Vernonia 53, Knappa 26
VER (53): Brooklynn Walters 21, J.Walters 15, Hartman 10, Ely 5, Butcher 2.
KNA (26): Madelynn Weaver 12, Dietrichs 10, Miller 3, Corcoran 1, McCall, Nicholson, Rilatos, Hellberg.
Vernonia 11 18 14 10—53
Knappa 5 8 3 10—26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 74, Vernonia 44
KNA (74): Timber Engblom 21, Takalo 20, Ramvick 8, Wallace 6, Vanderburg 6, Hoover 5, Phillip 4, Lackey 2, Westerholm 2.
Vernonia 8 9 17 10—44
Knappa 22 21 21 10—74
