Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Gladstone at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Gladstone at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
