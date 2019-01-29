PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Ilwaco at Ocosta, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball — Knappa at City Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Knappa at City Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Ocosta at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 60, Banks 51
BAN (51): Dakota Bunn 13, Vandehey 10, Gobel 9, Slifka 7, Evans 5, Exline 3, Markham 2, Klein 2, Cameron, Hiestand.
SEA (60): Ryan Hague 20, Januik 16, Westerholm 10, Be.Johnson 6, Br.Johnson 5, Thompson 3, Meyer.
Banks 17 18 12 4—51
Seaside 16 21 12 11—60
JV: Seaside 58, Banks 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Banks 50, Seaside 37
BAN (50): Aspen Slifka 24, Streblow 4, Hailey 4, Belden 3, Toledo 3, Shook 3, Buliga 2, Hernandez 2, Johnson 2, Kind 2, Merritt 1.
SEA (37): Morgan Blodgett 14, Taylor 6, Garhofer 6, Kiser 6, Douglas 3, Turner 2, McFadden, Goin, Zagata, Angulo.
Banks 9 18 6 17—50
Seaside 8 6 9 14—37
Warrenton 72, Taft 17
WAR (72): Claire Bussert 31, Diego 12, Alvarez 9, Ramsey 9, Miethe 6, Kapua 4, A.Heyen 1.
Warrenton 21 21 17 13—72
Taft 4 9 0 4—17
Faith Bible 69, Knappa 36
FB (69): Izzy Steerman 32, Lohman 22, Bolton 9, Goodloe 6.
KNA (36): Sophia Carlson 15, Miller 6, Dietrichs 6, McCall 4, Weaver 3, Corcoran 2, Walter, Tischer.
Faith Bible 22 18 12 17—69
Knappa 11 8 9 8—36
