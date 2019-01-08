PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Wrestling — Seaside 4-way meet, 5 p.m.; Astoria 4-way meet, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Warrenton at Rainier, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 50, Estacada 8
EST (8): Alissa Mireles 2, Daisy Burnett 2, Chloe Porter 2, Isabelle Hagel 2.
AST (50): Halle Helmersen 11, Kelsey Fausett 11, Hankwitz 8, Norris 8, O'Brien 5, Jackson 4, Cole 3, Lyngstad, Rasmussen, Long.
Estacada 2 4 2 0—8
Astoria 13 15 11 11—50
BOYS BASKETBALL
Estacada 44, Astoria 38
EST (44): Cody Syring 20, Dryden 11, Keller 8, Telles 5.
AST (38): Ian Hunt 19, Stenblom 8, Marincovich 7, Soderstrom 2, Matlock 2, Ploghoft, Johnson.
Estacada 13 4 12 15—44
Astoria 11 15 6 6—38
Seaside 69, Gladstone 53
GLA (53): Thomas Tacha 14, Simmons 9, Ashpole 8, Kuhn 6, Zaines 6, DeVoe 5, Lehrbach 3, Pulsipher 2
SEA (69): Ryan Hague 21, Januik 14, Westerholm 14, Be.Johnson 12, Br.Johnson 6, Meyer 2, Thompson.
Gladstone 15 9 16 13—53
Seaside 18 22 18 11—69
Warrenton 54, Southridge, BC 47
SOU (47): Horrison Hughes 15, Block 11, Abraham 8, Wang 8, Buckley 3, Dhariwal 2.
WAR (54): Dalton Knight 26, Morrow 9, Kapua 7, Jackson 6, Stephens 4, Little 2, Maddox, Green.
Southridge 11 5 15 16—47
Warrenton 18 12 10 13—54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.