PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Girls basketball — Knappa at City Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball — Knappa at City Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Ocosta at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 7:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming — Cowapa League Championships, at Astoria, 3 p.m.

Wrestling — District 1/2A at Knappa, 6 p.m.

