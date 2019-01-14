PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Boys basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; NW Christian at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; NW Christian at Ilwaco, 5:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball — Knappa at Faith Bible, 7 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball — Knappa at Faith Bible, 8:30 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming — Astoria/Taft at Seaside, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Naselle 67, Knappa 51
KNA (51): Hannah Dietrichs 16, Weaver 12, Carlson 10, Miller 6, Patterson 3, Corcoran 2, Tischer 2, Nicholson.
NAS (67): Lilli Zimmerman 23, Columbo 14, Steenerson 8, Glenn 7, Scrabeck 7, Gudmundsen 6, Dalton 2.
Knappa 8 14 8 21—51
Naselle 19 21 21 6—67
