Prep Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Knappa at Portland Christian, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Knappa at Portland Christian, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Jewell at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7:45 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.
