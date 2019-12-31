Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Denali/Pepsi Invitational (Anchorage, Alaska): Kotzebue (AK) vs. Astoria, 9 a.m.; Stayton Invitational: Cottage Grove vs. Seaside, noon; Ridgeview vs. Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at the Denali/Pepsi Invitational (Anchorage, Alaska), TBA; Seaside, Warrenton at Stayton Invitational, TBA; Knappa at Toledo Invitational, TBA
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Central, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Stayton Invitational, TBA; Knappa at Toledo Invitational, TBA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warrenton 37, Knappa 25
KNA (25): Sophia Carlson 7, Corcoran 6, M.Weaver 4, Miller 2, K.Weaver 2, Hellberg 2, Dietrichs 2.
WAR (37): Melia Kapua 13, Fritz 9, Miethe 4, Heyen 4, Ramsey 3, Dunaway 3, Kelly 1, Ayo.
Knappa 7 6 8 4—25
Warrenton 9 11 5 12—37
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 64, Warrenton 35
KNA (64): Devin Hoover 25, Phillip 12, Takalo 7, Westerholm 6, Ramvick 6, L.Morrill 4, Gale 4, Miethe, McMahan, C.Morrill, Miller, Jackson.
WAR (35): Devin Jackson 10, Hordie Bodden-Bodden 10, Green 5, D.Little 5, Cooley 4, Maddox 1, A.Little.
Knappa 24 20 12 8—64
Warrenton 6 6 12 11—35
JV: Knappa 57, Warrenton 22
