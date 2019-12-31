Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Denali/Pepsi Invitational (Anchorage, Alaska): Kotzebue (AK) vs. Astoria, 9 a.m.; Stayton Invitational: Cottage Grove vs. Seaside, noon; Ridgeview vs. Warrenton, 3 p.m.; Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Toledo Invitational: Illinois Valley vs. Knappa, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Astoria at the Denali/Pepsi Invitational (Anchorage, Alaska), TBA; Seaside, Warrenton at Stayton Invitational, TBA; Knappa at Toledo Invitational, TBA

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Central, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Stayton Invitational, TBA; Knappa at Toledo Invitational, TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Warrenton 37, Knappa 25

KNA (25): Sophia Carlson 7, Corcoran 6, M.Weaver 4, Miller 2, K.Weaver 2, Hellberg 2, Dietrichs 2.

WAR (37): Melia Kapua 13, Fritz 9, Miethe 4, Heyen 4, Ramsey 3, Dunaway 3, Kelly 1, Ayo.

Knappa 7 6 8 4—25

Warrenton 9 11 5 12—37

BOYS BASKETBALL

Knappa 64, Warrenton 35

KNA (64): Devin Hoover 25, Phillip 12, Takalo 7, Westerholm 6, Ramvick 6, L.Morrill 4, Gale 4, Miethe, McMahan, C.Morrill, Miller, Jackson.

WAR (35): Devin Jackson 10, Hordie Bodden-Bodden 10, Green 5, D.Little 5, Cooley 4, Maddox 1, A.Little.

Knappa 24 20 12 8—64

Warrenton 6 6 12 11—35

JV: Knappa 57, Warrenton 22

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.