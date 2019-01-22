PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Astoria/Seaside at Estacada, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball — Ilwaco at North Beach, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Tillamook at Seaside, 4 p.m.
Wrestling — Warrenton at Dayton, 5 p.m.; Knappa at pre-district meet, at Sheridan, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 55, Tillamook 25
TIL (25): Maddie Reeves 11, Lourenzo 6, Bodie 4, Crabtree 2, Jenck 2.
AST (55): Julia Norris 14, Hankwitz 11, Jackson 8, Fausett 7, Lyngstad 4, Helmersen 4, Mathews 3, Cole 2, O'Brien 2, Long.
Tillamook 5 4 6 10—25
Astoria 22 9 11 13—55
Warrenton 41, Rainier 24
WAR (41): Fernanda Alvarez 14, Bussert 12, Ramsey 7, M.Heyen 4, Miethe 2, Diego 2, Kapua, Dejesus.
RAI (24): Hannah Farrell 8, Schimmel 5, Biddix 4, Guisinger 4, Gartman 2, Garoutte-Larsen 1.
Warrenton 12 10 11 8—41
Rainier 7 6 6 5—24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Astoria 44, Tillamook 35
TIL (35): Carter Kunert 9, Jenck 8, Shelley 8, Miller 8, Werner 2.
AST (44): Ian Hunt 21, Brockman 7, Olson 6, Soderstrom 4, Johnson 2, Stenblom 2, Marincovich 1, Long 1, Ploghoft, Samuelson, Matlock, Palmberg.
Tillamook 7 13 6 9—35
Astoria 11 6 13 14—44
