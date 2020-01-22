Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Gaston at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Gaston at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Washington School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 7:45 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Coaches Polls
(First place votes in parentheses)
4A Girls
1. Philomath (9) 126
2. Astoria (2) 108
3. Hidden Valley (2) 101
4. Baker 90
5. La Grande 64
6. Madras 57
7. North Marion 42
8. Molalla 36
9. Cottage Grove 34
10. Stayton 25
Others receiving votes: Mazama 13.
4A Boys
1. Marist Catholic (9) 116
2. Philomath (2) 104
3. Seaside 84
4. Cascade 80
5. North Marion (1) 75
6. Banks 55
7. Woodburn 51
8. Stayton 20
9. Henley 18
9. Klamath Union 18
Others receiving votes: Gladstone 17, Sweet Home 13.
2A Boys
1. Western Christian (9) 99
2. Toledo (1) 87
3. Knappa 70
4. Columbia Christian 59
5. Santiam 55
6. Coquille 50
7. Oakland 44
8. Kennedy 22
9. Jefferson 10
10. Bandon 10
Others receiving votes: Butte Falls/Crater Lake 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 61, Astoria 53
SEA (61): Ryan Hague 26, Snyder 15, Sibony 9, Langmo 6, Br.Johnson 4, Be.Johnson 1, Bennett.
AST (53): Colton McMaster 35, Brockman 11, Williams 4, Junes 2, Stenblom 1, Altheide-Nielson, Marincovich.
Seaside 8 23 12 18—61
Astoria 18 5 12 18—53
JV: Seaside 53, Astoria 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 58, Seaside 26
SEA (26): Jadah Doney 6, Taylor 5, Douglas 4, McFadden 3, LaPlante 3, Owsley 3, Blodgett 2, Peterson.
AST (58): Julia Norris 15, Hankwitz 11, Helmersen 8, O'Brien 6, Long 5, Fausett 4, Matthews 3, Cole 2, Jackson 2, Espelien 2.
Seaside 7 5 5 9—26
Astoria 20 16 7 15—58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.