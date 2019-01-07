PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Girls basketball — Estacada at Astoria, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; City Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at Life Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Boys basketball — Estacada at Astoria, 5:45 p.m.; Gladstone at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Southridge, BC at Warrenton, 6:30 p.m.; City Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Life Christian, 7 p.m.

Swimming — Tillamook at Astoria, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Wrestling — Seaside 4-way meet, 5 p.m.; Astoria 4-way meet, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Warrenton at Rainier, 5 p.m.

