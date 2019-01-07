PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Estacada at Astoria, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; City Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at Life Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Boys basketball — Estacada at Astoria, 5:45 p.m.; Gladstone at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Southridge, BC at Warrenton, 6:30 p.m.; City Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Life Christian, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Tillamook at Astoria, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Wrestling — Seaside 4-way meet, 5 p.m.; Astoria 4-way meet, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Warrenton at Rainier, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.