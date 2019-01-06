PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
Girls basketball — Estacada at Astoria, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; City Christian at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.; Ilwaco at Life Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Boys basketball — Estacada at Astoria, 5:45 p.m.; Gladstone at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Southridge, BC at Warrenton, 6:30 p.m.; City Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Life Christian, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Tillamook at Astoria, 4 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 63, Corbett 35
COR (35): Isabelle VanHee 15, Smith 7, Schimel 6, Johnsen 3, Merrill 2, Horvath 2.
AST (63): Julia Norris 13, Brooklynn Hankwitz 13, Fausett 10, Jackson 6, O'Brien 6, Long 6, Helmersen 6, Lyngstad 3, Cole, Rasmussen.
Corbett 12 8 2 13—35
Astoria 25 19 9 10—63
Seaside 64, Estacada 25
SEA (64): Lilli Taylor 16, Kiser 15, Douglas 9, Garhofer 8, Blodgett 7, Doney 3, McFadden 2, Zagata 2, Van Dusen 2, Goin, Turner.
Estacada 8 8 3 6—25
Seaside 23 13 16 12—64
Warrenton 44, Willamina 38
WIL (38): Hannah Hughes 14, P.Shrabel 8, Ki.Rankin 6, McLean 5, France 4, Schoenbachler 1.
WAR (44): Claire Bussert 22, M.Heyen 6, Ramsey 5, Miethe 4, Kapua 4, Dejesus 3, Diego.
Willamina 8 10 11 9—38
Warrenton 14 11 8 11—44
Stanfield 50, Knappa 48
STA (50): Kendra Hart 26, Sharp 7, Griffin 6, Tejeda 6, Shelby 2, Flores 2, Gregerson 1.
KNA (48): Sophia Carlson 14, Weaver 10, Miller 7, Dietrichs 7, Walter 2, Rilatos 2, Corcoran 2, Tischer 2, Nicholson.
Stanfield 14 11 11 14—50
Knappa 14 14 10 10—48
Ilwaco 65, Chief Leschi 29
Ilwaco 21 12 19 13—65
C.Leschi 4 11 9 5—29
ILW (65): Erika Glenn 15, McMullen 14, Kemmer 10, Bell 8, Gray 8, Sheldon 5, Ramsey 2, Whelden, Bittner, Long, Jacobson.
CL (29): Alicia Pluff 12, Laplante 6, M.Pluff 5, Najera 2, Delegos 2, Gallegos 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 65, Estacada 32
EST (32): Nick Keller 7, Calvin Dryen 7, Cody Syring 7, Telles 6, McDonald 3, Hagel 2.
SEA (65): Chase Januik 18, Hague 15, Westerholm 9, Br.Johnson 9, Thompson 7, Sibony 3, Acree 2, Meyer 2, Pugh, Higdon, Snyder, Be.Johnson, Rich.
Estacada 5 11 4 12—32
Seaside 12 16 15 22—65
Warrenton 43, Taft 41
WAR (43): Dalton Knight 33, Stephens 4, Little 3, Jackson 2, Maddox 1, Morrow, Kapua.
Taft 7 8 10 16—41
Warrenton 8 7 14 14—43
Warrenton 46, Willamina 45
WIL (45): Kaleb Floyd 19, Kalawa 8, Briant 7, Schoenbachler 5, Colton 3, Doane 2, Lopez 1.
WAR (46): Dalton Knight 19, Jackson 10, Little 5, Stephens 5, Maddox 4, Morrow 3.
Willamina 12 15 12 6—45
Warrenton 10 16 10 10—46
Chief Leschi 62, Ilwaco 55
Ilwaco 11 12 11 21—55
Chief Leschi 11 16 12 23—62
ILWACO — Reese Tynkila 29, John Glenn 11, Kaino 6, Ramsey 4, Kaech 3, Sheldon 3.
CL (62): Darnell Lewis Jr. 25, Ke.Baker 10, Durr-Schaffer Jr. 9, Horton 7, Lee 6, Fossella 3, Ka.Baker 2.
