PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Columbia Christian at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Warrenton at Rainier, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball — Astoria at Gladstone, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at North Marion, 5:30 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Ilwaco at South Bend, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball — Astoria at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Seaside at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Seaside Pac Rim, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 3:30 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 5:30 p.m.; South Bend at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Seaside Pac Rim, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(from Tuesday)
City Christian 50, Knappa 35
City Christian 17 11 12 10—50
Knappa 13 6 7 9—35
CC (50): Emilee Owen 14, Knox 12, Castillo 11, Ishibashi 5, Piok 4, Logan 2, Wai 2.
KNA (35): Madelynn Weaver 17, Dietrichs 6, Corcoran 4, Carlson 2, Miller 2, Tischer 2, Walter, Rilatos, Patterson.
