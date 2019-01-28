PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Boys basketball — Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Faith Bible at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Willapa Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Banks at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 7:30 p.m.; Faith Bible at Knappa, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls basketball — Ilwaco at Ocosta, 7 p.m.
Wrestling — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball — Knappa at City Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Knappa at City Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Ocosta at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
