Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Yamhill-Carlton, 7 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6:15 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Dayton, 6:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Yamhill-Carlton, 5:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 8 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Warrenton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anchorage Christian 92, Astoria 65
AST (65): Halle Helmersen 24, O'Brien 10, Fausett 9, Hankwitz 8, Espelien 5, Jackson 5, Matthews 2, Rasmussen 2, Long, Norman, Norris, Cole.
AC (92): Sunny Pedebone 26, Reimers 17, Sellers 13, Powell 12, Smallwood 9, Pickard 8, Sorrells 6, Clark 1.
Astoria 22 11 17 15—65
Anchorage 22 20 31 19—92
Astoria 64, Barrow 61
AST (64): Halle Helmersen 13, Hankwitz 12, Jackson 12, Long 8, O'Brien 8, Fausett 7, Matthews 2, Rasmussen 2, Norris, Cole.
BAR (61): Jenilee Donovan 19, Kaleak 15, L.Brower 10, C.Brower 8, Grimes 6, Chrestman-Adams 3.
Astoria 19 14 16 15—64
Barrow 15 15 18 13—61
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warrenton 56, Astoria 34
AST (34): Dylan Junes 15, Marincovich 11, Field 6, Brockman 2, Schauermann 1, Matthews 1, Tumbarello, Boudreau.
WAR (56): Dawson Little 19, Jackson 13, A.Little 13, Bodden-Bodden 7, Green 2, Xochipiltecatl 2, Moha, Maddox, Salcedo.
Astoria 17 2 9 6—34
Warrenton 11 15 18 12—56
Marist Catholic 63, Seaside 54
MAR (63): Ben Morehouse 20, L.Eagen 18, Vendetti 16, Harbert 7.
SEA (54): Ryan Hague 23, Be.Johnson 14, Snyder 9, Br.Johnson 3, Sibony 2, Langmo 2, Bennett 1, Pugh, Kawasoe.
Marist 16 14 18 15—63
Seaside 14 9 14 17—54
Knappa 78, Toledo 76
KNA (78): Devin Hoover 21, Eli Takalo 21, Westerholm 16, Phillip 14, Miethe 6.
TOL (76): Conner Marchant 35, K.Howard 14, Rothenberger 8, McAlpine 7, Loper 5, Rozewski 2.
Knappa 16 19 20 23—78
Toledo 13 15 15 33—76
