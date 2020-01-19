Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Gaston at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Gaston at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Washington School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 61, Gladstone 32
GLA (32): Jade Rowley 11, Hopkins 8, Jedrykowski 6, DeVeny 4, Pinner 2, Dilsaver 1.
AST (61): Julia Norris 13, Long 10, O'Brien 9, Fausett 8, Jackson 8, Hankwitz 7, Rasmussen 4, Cole 2, Helmersen, Espelien, Matthews.
Gladstone 14 7 3 8—32
Astoria 17 14 18 12—61
North Marion 41, Seaside 29
NM (41): Katie Ensign 12, Hammack 10, Crawford 7, Netter 6, Sahlin 3, Huapeo 2, Christenson 1.
SEA (29): Lilli Taylor 10, Douglas 7, Peterson 5, Doney 3, Blodgett 2, Snyder 2, McFadden, Owsley, Boyd.
N.Marion 14 10 5 12—41
Seaside 9 5 9 6—29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gladstone 68, Astoria 50
GLA (68): Jeremy DeVoe 24, Ashpole 16, Wanlass 16, Bulisco 5, Burlingame 4, DeWall 3.
AST (50): Colton McMaster 16, Stenblom 11, Marincovich 10, Brockman 9, Altheide-Nielson 2, Williams 1, Matthews 1, Junes, Boudreau, Schauermann.
Gladstone 20 16 18 14—68
Astoria 15 12 13 10—50
Seaside 80, North Marion 50
NM (50): Brady Hansen 17, J.Page 11, N.Wierstra 7, Meyers 4, Jimenez 4, H.Wierstra 3, Arellano 2, Wilson 2.
SEA (80): Brayden Johnson 34, Hague 19, Snyder 10, Be.Johnson 8, Kawasoe 2, Sibony 2, Langmo 2, Bennett 2, Bartel 2.
N.Marion 18 11 11 10—50
Seaside 19 14 27 20—80
