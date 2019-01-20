PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Warrenton at Blanchet Catholic, 11 a.m., at Corban University; Vernonia at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.; North Beach at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Banks 51, Astoria 32
AST (32): Brooklynn Hankwitz 8, Kelsey Fausett 8, O'Brien 6, Jackson 4, Norris 3, Mathews 2, Lyngstad, Cole, Helmersen, Long.
BAN (51): Aspen Slifka 24, Nelson 9, Hernandez 5, Streblow 4, Shook 3, Kind 3, Johnson 2, Toledo 1.
Astoria 6 8 12 6—32
Banks 15 12 18 6—51
Valley Catholic 48, Seaside 28
SEA (28): Morgan Blodgett 11, Taylor 8, Kiser 5, Turner 4, McFadden, Goin, Zagata, Doney, Garhofer.
Seaside 7 5 9 7—28
V.Catholic 14 18 9 7—48
Warrenton 45, Willamina 27
WAR (45): Claire Bussert 17, Ramsey 15, M.Heyen 8, Dejesus 2, Alvarez 2, Miethe 1, Kapua, Diego, Marchello.
Warrenton 10 13 12 10—45
Willamina 5 11 8 3—27
Knappa 40, Gaston 31
KNA (40): Aiko Miller 15, Weaver 13, Corcoran 4, Dietrichs 4, Tischer 2, Hellberg 2, Nicholson, Rilatos.
GST (31): Katelyn Johnson 10, Jordan 9, Gomez 7, Heisler 2, Gajdostik 2, Belle-Isle 1.
Knappa 9 10 10 11—40
Gaston 10 6 7 8—31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 55, Valley Catholic 49
SEA (55): Ryan Hague 15, Br.Johnson 12, Januik 11, Westerholm 10, Thompson 7, Be.Johnson, Meyer.
VC (49): Jack Tetzloff 14, Eberhart 12, Pruitt 12, Napoli 5, Boileau 4, Miller 2.
Seaside 15 13 14 13—55
V.Catholic 14 5 23 7—49
Warrenton 57, Willamina 56
WAR (57): Dalton Knight 26, Little 13, Morrow 10, Jackson 4, Maddox 2, Stephens 2, Kapua.
Warrenton 12 17 8 20—57
Willamina 11 11 17 17—56
