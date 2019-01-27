PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Willapa Valley at Ilwaco, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball — Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.; Faith Bible at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Willapa Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Banks at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 7:30 p.m.; Faith Bible at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 60, Valley Catholic 31
VC (31): Lauren Snook 7, Jones 6, Kawaguchi 4, Trecker 4, C.Wilder 2, Justice 2, Goodno 2, Fredd 2.
AST (60): Julia Norris 20, Fausett 13, Jackson 8, O'Brien 6, Long 6, Hankwitz 5, Helmersen 2, Lyngstad, Cole.
V.Catholic 10 9 6 6—31
Astoria 12 15 18 15—60
Seaside 59, Tillamook 52
SEA (59): Morgan Blodgett 26, Taylor 12, Kiser 8, Douglas 5, Angulo-Joli 3, Garhofer 3, Turner 2, McFadden, VanDusen.
Seaside 22 15 9 13—59
Tillamook 9 8 19 16—52
Neah-Kah-Nie 39, Knappa 35
KNA (35): Madelynn Weaver 13, Dietrichs 8, Corcoran 6, Miller 5, McCall 3, Walter, Nicholson, Rilatos.
NKN (39): Kyla Huntley 19, Smith 5, B.Woodward 4, Soans 4, Lilly 3, A.Woodward 2, Miller 2.
Knappa 10 7 9 9—35
NeahKahNie 13 6 12 8—39
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valley Catholic 60, Astoria 23
VC (60): Jack Tetzloff 19, Johnson 12, Eberhart 8, Boileau 7, Pruitt 6, Eck 4, Howard 2, Flemmer 2.
AST (23): Xander Marincovich 7, Hunt 4, Brockman 4, Johnson 3, Olson 2, Williams 2, Stenblom 1, Samuelson, Long, Ploghoft, Soderstrom, Matlock, Junes, Altheide-Nielson, Palmberg.
V.Catholic 12 18 19 11—60
Astoria 7 4 3 9—23
Seaside 72, Tillamook 54
SEA (72): Beau Johnson 18, Hague 15, Januik 13, Br.Johnson 10, Westerholm 8, Thompson 8, Higdon, Snyder, Sibony, Meyer.
TIL (54): Charlie Jenck 12, Kellen Shelley 12, Wilkes 11, Miller 8, Boomer 5, Kunert 4, Weber 2.
Seaside 19 16 23 14—72
Tillamook 13 11 14 16—54
Knappa 64, Neah-Kah-Nie 44
KNA (64): Timber Engblom 27, Takalo 25, Ramvick 7, Westerholm 3, Phillip 2.
Knappa 10 17 18 19—64
NeahKahNie 12 9 8 15—44
