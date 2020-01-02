GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 66, Kotzebue 39
AST (66): Brooklynn Hankwitz 20, O'Brien 17, Helmersen 5, Rasmussen 5, Jackson 5, Long 4, Fausett 4, Norman 2, Norris 2, Matthews 2, Espelien, Cole.
KOT (39): Laveah Makisi 18, Swanson 6, Gallahorn 6, Short 4, Martin 3, Thomas 2.
Astoria 20 11 24 11—66
Kotzebue 1 18 13 7—39
Knappa 49, Illinois Valley 39
KNA (49): Madelynn Weaver 15, Carlson 12, Corcoran 6, K.Weaver 6, Dietrichs 6, Miller 4.
IV (39): Megan LeMasters 17, Gomez 6, Miller 6, Navarro 6, Tallman 2.
Knappa 12 3 14 20—49
I.Valley 6 5 17 11—39
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 84, Illinois Valley 38
KNA (84): Devin Hoover 26, Takalo 15, Westerholm 11, L.Morrill 11, Gale 10, Phillip 4, Rusinovich 4, Ramvick 3, C.Morrill, Miethe, McMahan.
IV (38): Noah Herrera 11, Hess 7, Saavedra 6, Jolley 5, Kitching 4, Southavmmavong 3, Connell 2.
Knappa 29 24 17 14—84
I.Valley 10 4 11 13—38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.