MONDAY
Junior Baseball — Tillamook at Astoria Ford (2), 4 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton (2), 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cowapa All-League
League Champions: Seaside, Valley Catholic
Players of the Year: Garratt Alles, Valley Catholic; Westin Carter, Seaside
Goalkeepers of the Year: Sam Brown, Valley Catholic; Riley Wunderlich, Seaside
Coaches of the Year: John Chapman, Seaside; Mike Chertude, Valley Catholic
First Team
Mid: Carter Affolter, So., Tillamook
Mid: Garratt Alles, Sr., Valley Catholic
W: Diego Angulo-Joli, Sr., Seaside
Mid: Angel Benito, Sr., Tillamook
Mid: Charles Bettger, Jr., Valley Catholic
Mid: Conner Bly, Sr., Valley Catholic
Mid: Daniel Cabanillas-Camacho, So., Banks
Mid: Westin Carter, Sr., Seaside
D: Patrick Chapman, Sr., Seaside
D: Galen Dunlap, Sr., Valley Catholic
Mid: Kainoa Henley, Jr., Banks
W: Dodger Holmstedt, Sr., Seaside
D: Cooper Howard, Sr., Valley Catholic
Mid: Bruno Monroy, Jr., Tillamook
D: Luke Verley, Sr., Seaside
Mid: Graysen Voss, So., Banks
GK: Riley Wunderlich, Jr., Seaside
Honorable Mention
D: Carl Carlson, Jr., Banks
D: Nic Diaz, Sr., Tillamook
Mid: Edgar Estrada, Jr., Tillamook
D: Owen Higdon, Jr., Seaside
D: Andrew Leo, Fr., Valley Catholic
F: Cruz Mendola, So, Banks
Mid: Anthony Peon, So., Seaside
Mid: Riley Reinikka, Fr., Valley Catholic
At-Large Recipients
GK: Sam Brown, Jr., Valley Catholic
Mid: Ben Cost, Jr., Banks
D: Riley Hill, Jr., Valley Catholic
D: Diego Leon, Sr., Tillamook
Mid: Leivis Lopez, Fr., Seaside
D: Rafael Martinez, Sr., Tillamook
F/M: Ben Mayo, So., Banks
Mid: Ever Sibony, Jr., Seaside