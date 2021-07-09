MONDAY

Junior Baseball — Tillamook at Astoria Ford (2), 4 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton (2), 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Cowapa All-League

League Champions: Seaside, Valley Catholic

Players of the Year: Garratt Alles, Valley Catholic; Westin Carter, Seaside

Goalkeepers of the Year: Sam Brown, Valley Catholic; Riley Wunderlich, Seaside

Coaches of the Year: John Chapman, Seaside; Mike Chertude, Valley Catholic

First Team

Mid: Carter Affolter, So., Tillamook

Mid: Garratt Alles, Sr., Valley Catholic

W: Diego Angulo-Joli, Sr., Seaside

Mid: Angel Benito, Sr., Tillamook

Mid: Charles Bettger, Jr., Valley Catholic

Mid: Conner Bly, Sr., Valley Catholic

Mid: Daniel Cabanillas-Camacho, So., Banks

Mid: Westin Carter, Sr., Seaside

D: Patrick Chapman, Sr., Seaside

D: Galen Dunlap, Sr., Valley Catholic

Mid: Kainoa Henley, Jr., Banks

W: Dodger Holmstedt, Sr., Seaside

D: Cooper Howard, Sr., Valley Catholic

Mid: Bruno Monroy, Jr., Tillamook

D: Luke Verley, Sr., Seaside

Mid: Graysen Voss, So., Banks

GK: Riley Wunderlich, Jr., Seaside

Honorable Mention

D: Carl Carlson, Jr., Banks

D: Nic Diaz, Sr., Tillamook

Mid: Edgar Estrada, Jr., Tillamook

D: Owen Higdon, Jr., Seaside

D: Andrew Leo, Fr., Valley Catholic

F: Cruz Mendola, So, Banks

Mid: Anthony Peon, So., Seaside

Mid: Riley Reinikka, Fr., Valley Catholic

At-Large Recipients

GK: Sam Brown, Jr., Valley Catholic

Mid: Ben Cost, Jr., Banks

D: Riley Hill, Jr., Valley Catholic

D: Diego Leon, Sr., Tillamook

Mid: Leivis Lopez, Fr., Seaside

D: Rafael Martinez, Sr., Tillamook

F/M: Ben Mayo, So., Banks

Mid: Ever Sibony, Jr., Seaside

