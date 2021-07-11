Summer Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Junior Baseball — (B teams) Warrenton at Seaside (2), 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Junior Baseball — Clatskanie at Warrenton (2), 4 p.m.; Ilwaco at Knappa (2), 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cowapa All-League

League Champion: Valley Catholic

Players of the Year: Elle Espelien, Astoria; Malia Groshong, Valley Catholic

Goalkeeper of the Year: Shelby Rasmussen, Astoria

Coach of the Year: Kibwe Cuffie, Valley Catholic

First Team

F: Elle Espelien, Sr., Astoria

D: Malia Groshong, Fr., Valley Catholic

F: Emma Arden, Jr., Seaside

Mid: Emma Biederman, Sr., Astoria

Mid: Paulina Filip, Fr., Valley Catholic

Mid: Casmira Fox, Jr., Valley Catholic

F: Mariella Gunther, Jr., Valley Catholic

Mid: Kate Hailey, Sr., Banks

Mid: Crystal Hernandez, Sr., Tillamook

D: Madeline Jacobs, Sr., Banks

F: Karen Jiminez, Jr., Astoria

F: Camila Narvaez, Sr., Banks

Mid: Adriana Rico, Jr., Tillamook

F: Maddie Sisley, Jr., Astoria

F: Lauren Snook, Sr., Valley Catholic

F: Kaylee Snyder, So., Seaside

D: Lilli Taylor, Jr., Seaside

D: Abigail Turner, Sr., Banks

GK: Jamie Knox, Jr., Clatskanie/Rainier

GK: Shelby Rasmussen, Sr., Astoria

Honorable Mention

Sabina Bair, So., Banks

Lilly Boothe, Sr., Clatskanie/Rainier

Anjali Cherian, Fr., Valley Catholic

Dawnielle Fenton, Sr., Seaside

Hayley Kelley, Sr., Astoria

Mary Merritt, Sr., Banks

Emily Philbrook, Sr., Seaside

Lillian Randall, Sr., Astoria

Kaitlyn Sizemore, Sr., Clatskanie/Rainier

Daisy Valencia Contreras, Sr., Tillamook

Melissa Velazquez Villa, Sr., Tillamook

Ava Wheeler, Sr., Valley Catholic

