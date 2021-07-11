Summer Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Junior Baseball — (B teams) Warrenton at Seaside (2), 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Junior Baseball — Clatskanie at Warrenton (2), 4 p.m.; Ilwaco at Knappa (2), 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cowapa All-League
League Champion: Valley Catholic
Players of the Year: Elle Espelien, Astoria; Malia Groshong, Valley Catholic
Goalkeeper of the Year: Shelby Rasmussen, Astoria
Coach of the Year: Kibwe Cuffie, Valley Catholic
First Team
F: Elle Espelien, Sr., Astoria
D: Malia Groshong, Fr., Valley Catholic
F: Emma Arden, Jr., Seaside
Mid: Emma Biederman, Sr., Astoria
Mid: Paulina Filip, Fr., Valley Catholic
Mid: Casmira Fox, Jr., Valley Catholic
F: Mariella Gunther, Jr., Valley Catholic
Mid: Kate Hailey, Sr., Banks
Mid: Crystal Hernandez, Sr., Tillamook
D: Madeline Jacobs, Sr., Banks
F: Karen Jiminez, Jr., Astoria
F: Camila Narvaez, Sr., Banks
Mid: Adriana Rico, Jr., Tillamook
F: Maddie Sisley, Jr., Astoria
F: Lauren Snook, Sr., Valley Catholic
F: Kaylee Snyder, So., Seaside
D: Lilli Taylor, Jr., Seaside
D: Abigail Turner, Sr., Banks
GK: Jamie Knox, Jr., Clatskanie/Rainier
GK: Shelby Rasmussen, Sr., Astoria
Honorable Mention
Sabina Bair, So., Banks
Lilly Boothe, Sr., Clatskanie/Rainier
Anjali Cherian, Fr., Valley Catholic
Dawnielle Fenton, Sr., Seaside
Hayley Kelley, Sr., Astoria
Mary Merritt, Sr., Banks
Emily Philbrook, Sr., Seaside
Lillian Randall, Sr., Astoria
Kaitlyn Sizemore, Sr., Clatskanie/Rainier
Daisy Valencia Contreras, Sr., Tillamook
Melissa Velazquez Villa, Sr., Tillamook
Ava Wheeler, Sr., Valley Catholic