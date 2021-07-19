The Astorian
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cowapa All-League
Player of the Year: Josie Napoli, Valley Catholic
Defensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Fausett, Astoria
Coaches of the Year: Mike Jacobson, Astoria; Pat Thomas, Valley Catholic
First Team
Josie Napoli, Sr., Valley Catholic
Kelsey Fausett, Sr., Astoria
Kate Hailey, Sr., Banks
Halle Helmersen, Sr., Astoria
Sophie Long, Sr., Astoria
Camila Narvaez, Sr., Banks
Lauren Snook, Sr., Valley Catholic
Maggie Streblow, Jr., Banks
Lilli Taylor, Jr., Seaside
Daisy Valencia, Sr., Tillamook
Cameron Wilder, Sr., Valley Catholic
Honorable Mention
Mariella Gunther, Jr., Valley Catholic
Anna Kinder, Jr., Valley Catholic
Tristyn McFadden, Sr., Seaside
Shelby Rasmussen, Sr., Astoria
Alex Saunders, So., Banks
Makayla Tuiolemotu, Jr., Tillamook
Madison Walker, So., Banks
Coastal Range All-League
League Champion: Clatskanie
Players of the Year: Shelby Blodget, Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie
Coaches of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie; Jake Tolan, Taft
First Team
Shelby Blodgett, Sr., Clatskanie
Olivia Sprague, Sr., Clatskanie
Gracie France, Jr., Willamina
Kaya McLean, Sr., Willamina
Kira Rankin, Sr., Willamina
Second Team
Hallee Hughes, So., Willamina
Chloe Peterson, Jr., Taft
Reese Schimmel, Sr., Rainier
Kaity Sizemore, Sr., Clatskanie
Claira Tolan, Sr., Taft
Honorable Mention
Kalli Budge, Jr., Rainier
Cloee McLeod, Jr., Clatskanie
Avyree Miethe, Jr., Warrenton
Kallie Schoenbachler, Sr., Willamina