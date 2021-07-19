The Astorian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cowapa All-League

Player of the Year: Josie Napoli, Valley Catholic

Defensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Fausett, Astoria

Coaches of the Year: Mike Jacobson, Astoria; Pat Thomas, Valley Catholic

First Team

Josie Napoli, Sr., Valley Catholic

Kelsey Fausett, Sr., Astoria

Kate Hailey, Sr., Banks

Halle Helmersen, Sr., Astoria

Sophie Long, Sr., Astoria

Camila Narvaez, Sr., Banks

Lauren Snook, Sr., Valley Catholic

Maggie Streblow, Jr., Banks

Lilli Taylor, Jr., Seaside

Daisy Valencia, Sr., Tillamook

Cameron Wilder, Sr., Valley Catholic

Honorable Mention

Mariella Gunther, Jr., Valley Catholic

Anna Kinder, Jr., Valley Catholic

Tristyn McFadden, Sr., Seaside

Shelby Rasmussen, Sr., Astoria

Alex Saunders, So., Banks

Makayla Tuiolemotu, Jr., Tillamook

Madison Walker, So., Banks

Coastal Range All-League

League Champion: Clatskanie

Players of the Year: Shelby Blodget, Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie

Coaches of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie; Jake Tolan, Taft

First Team

Shelby Blodgett, Sr., Clatskanie

Olivia Sprague, Sr., Clatskanie

Gracie France, Jr., Willamina

Kaya McLean, Sr., Willamina

Kira Rankin, Sr., Willamina

Second Team

Hallee Hughes, So., Willamina

Chloe Peterson, Jr., Taft

Reese Schimmel, Sr., Rainier

Kaity Sizemore, Sr., Clatskanie

Claira Tolan, Sr., Taft

Honorable Mention

Kalli Budge, Jr., Rainier

Cloee McLeod, Jr., Clatskanie

Avyree Miethe, Jr., Warrenton

Kallie Schoenbachler, Sr., Willamina

