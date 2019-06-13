SUMMER SPORTS SCHEDULE

Junior Baseball

(at Warrenton HS)

Sunday's schedule

10 a.m.: Astoria vs. Santiam Chrisitian

12:30: Santiam Christian vs. Warrenton

3 p.m.: Knappa vs. Astoria

5:30 p.m.: Knappa vs. Warrenton

SOFTBALL

Class 3A All-State

Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague, Clatskanie

First Team

P: Shelby Blodgett, So., Clatskanie

P: Tayah Kelley, Sr., South Umpqua

C: Sofia Cicerone, Jr., Dayton

C: Olivia Zeiher, Sr., Scio

1B: Taytum Hughes, Sr., Harrisburg

1B: Alexys Rodgers, Jr., Vale

Inf: Shalyn Gray, Jr., South Umpqua

Inf: Alexis Smith, So., Clatskanie

Inf: Lacey Smith, Fr., Dayton

Inf: Olivia Sprague, So., Clastkanie

OF: Taylor Bennett, Jr, Harrisburg

OF: Emily Elliott, Sr., Dayton

OF: Maris Jackson, Sr., Clatskanie

OF: Gracie Jacobs, Sr., Vale

U: Kasidee Parazoo, Sr., Scio

U: Syriah Trujillo, Jr., Nyssa

Second Team

P: Savannah Barchus, Jr., Blanchet Catholic

P: Emma Coulter, Jr., Taft

C: Hailee Danneker, Jr., Taft

C: Aaliyah Rudy, Sr., South Umpqua

1B: Catie Jacks, Sr., Dayton

Inf: Cynthia Downs, Jr., Harrisburg

Inf: Paige Kellar, Jr., Rainier

Inf: Katie Mann, Sr., South Umpqua

Inf: Reese Schimmel, So., Rainier

OF: Aubrey Hatch, Sr., Creswell

OF: Camille Kern, Sr., Yamhill-Carlton

OF: Hannah Lowell, Jr., South Umpqua

OF: Audrey Quast, Sr., Cascade Christian

U: Shea Carley, Jr., Santiam Christian

U: Ally Jones, Sr., Blanchet Catholic

Honorable Mention

P: Destiney Black, So., Creswell

P: Maddie Fluke, So., Dayton

P: Demia Hardin, Jr., Vale

P: Katelyn Willard, So., Cascade Christian

C: Kailey Gurr, Fr., Santiam Christian

C: Trinity Hamm, Jr., Clatskanie

C: Brenda Trujillo, Jr., Nyssa

1B: Mallory Meilicke, Sr., Cascade Christian

Inf: Aliyah Atkins, Jr., Santiam Christian

Inf: Clair Farwell, So., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph

Inf: Josie Sibert, Sr., Yamhill-Carlton

Inf: Kati Slater, Fr., Yamhill-Carlton

U: Amelia Ferguson, So., South Umpqua

