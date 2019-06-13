SUMMER SPORTS SCHEDULE
Junior Baseball
(at Warrenton HS)
Sunday's schedule
10 a.m.: Astoria vs. Santiam Chrisitian
12:30: Santiam Christian vs. Warrenton
3 p.m.: Knappa vs. Astoria
5:30 p.m.: Knappa vs. Warrenton
SOFTBALL
Class 3A All-State
Player of the Year: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Coach of the Year: Kevin Sprague, Clatskanie
First Team
P: Shelby Blodgett, So., Clatskanie
P: Tayah Kelley, Sr., South Umpqua
C: Sofia Cicerone, Jr., Dayton
C: Olivia Zeiher, Sr., Scio
1B: Taytum Hughes, Sr., Harrisburg
1B: Alexys Rodgers, Jr., Vale
Inf: Shalyn Gray, Jr., South Umpqua
Inf: Alexis Smith, So., Clatskanie
Inf: Lacey Smith, Fr., Dayton
Inf: Olivia Sprague, So., Clastkanie
OF: Taylor Bennett, Jr, Harrisburg
OF: Emily Elliott, Sr., Dayton
OF: Maris Jackson, Sr., Clatskanie
OF: Gracie Jacobs, Sr., Vale
U: Kasidee Parazoo, Sr., Scio
U: Syriah Trujillo, Jr., Nyssa
Second Team
P: Savannah Barchus, Jr., Blanchet Catholic
P: Emma Coulter, Jr., Taft
C: Hailee Danneker, Jr., Taft
C: Aaliyah Rudy, Sr., South Umpqua
1B: Catie Jacks, Sr., Dayton
Inf: Cynthia Downs, Jr., Harrisburg
Inf: Paige Kellar, Jr., Rainier
Inf: Katie Mann, Sr., South Umpqua
Inf: Reese Schimmel, So., Rainier
OF: Aubrey Hatch, Sr., Creswell
OF: Camille Kern, Sr., Yamhill-Carlton
OF: Hannah Lowell, Jr., South Umpqua
OF: Audrey Quast, Sr., Cascade Christian
U: Shea Carley, Jr., Santiam Christian
U: Ally Jones, Sr., Blanchet Catholic
Honorable Mention
P: Destiney Black, So., Creswell
P: Maddie Fluke, So., Dayton
P: Demia Hardin, Jr., Vale
P: Katelyn Willard, So., Cascade Christian
C: Kailey Gurr, Fr., Santiam Christian
C: Trinity Hamm, Jr., Clatskanie
C: Brenda Trujillo, Jr., Nyssa
1B: Mallory Meilicke, Sr., Cascade Christian
Inf: Aliyah Atkins, Jr., Santiam Christian
Inf: Clair Farwell, So., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph
Inf: Josie Sibert, Sr., Yamhill-Carlton
Inf: Kati Slater, Fr., Yamhill-Carlton
U: Amelia Ferguson, So., South Umpqua
