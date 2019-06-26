Scoreboard: June 29, 2019 The Astorian 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SUMMER SPORTS SCHEDULESUNDAYWarrenton Baseball Challenge12:30: Churchill vs. Warrenton3 p.m.: Churchill vs. Warrenton Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Schedule Challenge Baseball Scoreboard Summer Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort George Brewery faces backlash over cap-and-trade billHoliday Inn in Astoria sold to Idaho groupLife sentences for homeless couple convicted of murderOur View: Cap and trade bill would be disastrousCannery Pier Hotel nears saleNordic park in Astoria halfway to funding goalAuthorities identify body in bridge suicideKu Klux Klan threatens Astoria paper and comes to Eastern OregonWind turbines move through AstoriaClatsop Community Action executive director resigns Images Videos CommentedFort George Brewery faces backlash over cap-and-trade bill (5)Obituary: Thomas Ivan Posey (3)After suicides, some want signs on the Astoria Bridge (3)Editorial cartoon: Remembering D-Day (2)Bonamici renews call for Trump impeachment inquiry (2)Obituary: Eugene 'Gene' Howard Gilbertson (2)Neighbors take on park near Sunset Beach (2)Letter: Help the homeless (1)Obituary: L. Marie Irby (1)Letter: Why support Trump? (1)
