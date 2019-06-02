BASEBALL
3A State Championship
La Pine 8, Warrenton 1
Warrenton 000 100 0—1 7 5
La Pine 042 020 x—8 7 2
Dalton Knight and Jacob Morrow; Adam Plant and Alex Farnsworth. W: Plant. L: Knight. RBI: LaP, Bright 3, DeForest 2, Plant 2. 2B: War, Morrow 2, Herrera. HBP: LaP, Bright. LOB: Warrenton 7, La Pine 6. Umpires: HP-John Shinoskie. 1B-Steven Stahr. 3B-Mike Gibson. OSAA Players of the Game: Warrenton-Jacob Morrow; La Pine-Adam Plant.
OSAA State Championships
BASEBALL
4A: Banks 3, Henley 1
3A: La Pine 8, Warrenton 1
2A/1A: Umpqua Valley Christian 10, Kennedy 5
SOFTBALL
4A: La Grande 4, Henley 2
3A: Clatskanie 10, Dayton 5
2A/1A: North Douglas 15, Kennedy 6
