BASEBALL

3A State Championship

La Pine 8, Warrenton 1

Warrenton 000 100 0—1 7 5

La Pine 042 020 x—8 7 2

Dalton Knight and Jacob Morrow; Adam Plant and Alex Farnsworth. W: Plant. L: Knight. RBI: LaP, Bright 3, DeForest 2, Plant 2. 2B: War, Morrow 2, Herrera. HBP: LaP, Bright. LOB: Warrenton 7, La Pine 6. Umpires: HP-John Shinoskie. 1B-Steven Stahr. 3B-Mike Gibson. OSAA Players of the Game: Warrenton-Jacob Morrow; La Pine-Adam Plant.

OSAA State Championships

BASEBALL

4A: Banks 3, Henley 1

3A: La Pine 8, Warrenton 1

2A/1A: Umpqua Valley Christian 10, Kennedy 5

SOFTBALL

4A: La Grande 4, Henley 2

3A: Clatskanie 10, Dayton 5

2A/1A: North Douglas 15, Kennedy 6

