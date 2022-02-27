Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Boys Basketball2A quarterfinal: Heppner vs. Knappa, 8:15 p.m., at Pendleton Convention Center

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball4A first round: Woodburn at Seaside, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball4A first round: Astoria at Madras, TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 56, Molalla 37

MOL (37): Rubie Burge 11, Kluver 10, Brownlee 6, Greer 6, Wood 3, Perez 1.

AST (56): Shelby Bruney 20, Holmstedt 14, Matthews 8, Peterson 4, Huber 4, Biederman 4, Meadows 2, Walter.

Molalla 12 8 9 8—37

Astoria 11 22 11 12—56

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodburn 57, Astoria 55

WDB (57): Spencer Karsseboom 20, C.Veliz 14, T.Veliz 6, A.Sandoval 6, Robles 6, T.Carrasquillo 4, E.Carrasquillo 1.

AST (55): Colton McMaster 23, Williams 12, Boudreau 11, Benesch 5, Woodrich 2, Field 2, Faulkner, Olson.

Woodburn 13 20 10 14—57

Astoria 16 11 16 12—55

De La Salle 63, Warrenton 26

WAR (26): Dawson Little 8, Cam'Ron Daniels 8, Whitsett 7, Earls 2, Bodden-Bodden 1, Moha.

DLS (63): Marqui Scott 12, Latu 11, Van 10, J.Hill 8, I.Hill 6, Billings 5, Aranda 5, Thomas 4, Battles 2.

Warrenton 11 7 4 4—26

De La Salle 11 20 24 8—63

Knappa 62, Toledo 53

TOL (53): Gunner Rothenberger 31, Buckley 15, Mann 6, C.Rothenberger 1.

KNA (62): Logan Morrill 24, McMahan 23, Jackson 8, Gale 7, N.Ogier, T.Ogier, Kinder, C.Morrill.

Toledo 10 13 9 21—53

Knappa 15 17 19 11—62

Friday's Scores

Girls Basketball

ASTORIA 56, Molalla 37

Boys Basketball

Woodburn 57, ASTORIA 55

De La Salle 63, WARRENTON 26

KNAPPA 62, Toledo 53

Saturday's Scores

Girls Basketball

NASELLE 48, Evergreen Lutheran 19

Boys Basketball

Columbia-Burbank 80, ILWACO 64

NASELLE 64, Neah Bay 59 (OT)

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.