Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Boys Basketball — 2A quarterfinal: Heppner vs. Knappa, 8:15 p.m., at Pendleton Convention Center
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball — 4A first round: Woodburn at Seaside, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — 4A first round: Astoria at Madras, TBA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 56, Molalla 37
MOL (37): Rubie Burge 11, Kluver 10, Brownlee 6, Greer 6, Wood 3, Perez 1.
AST (56): Shelby Bruney 20, Holmstedt 14, Matthews 8, Peterson 4, Huber 4, Biederman 4, Meadows 2, Walter.
Molalla 12 8 9 8—37
Astoria 11 22 11 12—56
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodburn 57, Astoria 55
WDB (57): Spencer Karsseboom 20, C.Veliz 14, T.Veliz 6, A.Sandoval 6, Robles 6, T.Carrasquillo 4, E.Carrasquillo 1.
AST (55): Colton McMaster 23, Williams 12, Boudreau 11, Benesch 5, Woodrich 2, Field 2, Faulkner, Olson.
Woodburn 13 20 10 14—57
Astoria 16 11 16 12—55
De La Salle 63, Warrenton 26
WAR (26): Dawson Little 8, Cam'Ron Daniels 8, Whitsett 7, Earls 2, Bodden-Bodden 1, Moha.
DLS (63): Marqui Scott 12, Latu 11, Van 10, J.Hill 8, I.Hill 6, Billings 5, Aranda 5, Thomas 4, Battles 2.
Warrenton 11 7 4 4—26
De La Salle 11 20 24 8—63
Knappa 62, Toledo 53
TOL (53): Gunner Rothenberger 31, Buckley 15, Mann 6, C.Rothenberger 1.
KNA (62): Logan Morrill 24, McMahan 23, Jackson 8, Gale 7, N.Ogier, T.Ogier, Kinder, C.Morrill.
Toledo 10 13 9 21—53
Knappa 15 17 19 11—62
Friday's Scores
Girls Basketball
ASTORIA 56, Molalla 37
Boys Basketball
Woodburn 57, ASTORIA 55
De La Salle 63, WARRENTON 26
KNAPPA 62, Toledo 53
Saturday's Scores
NASELLE 48, Evergreen Lutheran 19
Columbia-Burbank 80, ILWACO 64
NASELLE 64, Neah Bay 59 (OT)
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
