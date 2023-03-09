Prep Sports Scores
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 50, Crook County 37
CC (15-10): McKenzie Jonas 13; Katelynn Weaver 11; Kaylyn Fildes 5; Kacy Wiederholt 4; Abby Barker 2; Chloe McKenzie 2; Raelynn Weaver; Emily Henderson.
ASTORIA (25-2): Avery Biedermen 12; Shelby Bruney 11; Maitlin Young 9; Tayla Huber 7; Malory Dundas 6; Nayomi Holmstedt 3; Emery Young 2; Kya Lindell.
Crook County 9 2 12 14—37
Astoria 7 10 14 19—50
Field goals: C.County 9-39; Astoria 15-44. 3-point goals: C.County 3-10 (K.Weaver 2, Wiederholt; Astoria 2-7 (Biedermen, Holmstedt). Fouled out: C.County-Wiederholt; Astoria-None. Rebounds: C.County 36 (Jonas 11); Astoria 29 (Dundas 12). Assists: C.County 5 (Jonas 2); Astoria 5 (5 players with 1). Total fouls: C.County 21, Astoria 22.
Moda Health Players of the Game: Crook County: Katelynn Weaver; Astoria: Maitlyn Young.
4A Quarterfinals
Girls
Baker 50, Madras 33
Marshfield 57, Henley 48
Gladstone 59, Philomath 38
Boys
Philomath 54, Crook County 43
Henley 77, Baker 61
Cascade 74, Marist Catholic 35
Junction City 68, Gladstone 37
