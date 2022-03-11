The Astorian
Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Baseball — Astoria at Estacada, 5 p.m.
Softball — Astoria at Estacada, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball — Knappa at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.
Softball — Yamhill-Carlton at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 62, Philomath 61
PHILOMATH (61): Ty May 18; Cole Beardsley 13; Cole Matthews 9; Cameron Ordway 9; Chad Russell 7; Jacob Peters 5; Isaac Lattin; Carson Gerding; Preston Kramer; Logan Carter. Totals 21-42 14-23 61.
SEASIDE (62): Ever Sibony 25; Cash Corder 18; Conner Langmo 14; Tanner Kraushaar 3; Carson Kawasoe 2; Austin Palmer; Izzy Jantes; Jordan Westerholm; Jared White. Totals 20-39 13-17 62.
Philomath 25 13 9 14—61
Seaside 9 18 19 16—62
3-point FG: Philomath 5-12 (Beardsley 2, Matthews 2, Ordway); Seaside 9-16 (Sibony 4, Corder 4, Kraushaar). Fouled out: Seaside, White, Kawasoe. Rebounds: Philomath 23 (Beardsley 4, May 4, Matthews 4); Seaside 23 (Corder 5, Palmer 5). Assists: Philomath 13 (Beardsley 6); Seaside 9 (Sibony 3). Total fouls: Philomath 14, Seaside 18. Turnovers: Philomath 10, Seaside 13.
Moda Health Players of the Game: Cole Beardsley, Philomath; Ever Sibony, Seaside.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.