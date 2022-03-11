The Astorian

Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Estacada, 5 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Estacada, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Knappa at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.

Softball — Yamhill-Carlton at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Vernonia (2), 3 p.m.; Knappa at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seaside 62, Philomath 61

PHILOMATH (61): Ty May 18; Cole Beardsley 13; Cole Matthews 9; Cameron Ordway 9; Chad Russell 7; Jacob Peters 5; Isaac Lattin; Carson Gerding; Preston Kramer; Logan Carter. Totals 21-42 14-23 61.

SEASIDE (62): Ever Sibony 25; Cash Corder 18; Conner Langmo 14; Tanner Kraushaar 3; Carson Kawasoe 2; Austin Palmer; Izzy Jantes; Jordan Westerholm; Jared White. Totals 20-39 13-17 62.

Philomath 25 13 9 14—61

Seaside 9 18 19 16—62

3-point FG: Philomath 5-12 (Beardsley 2, Matthews 2, Ordway); Seaside 9-16 (Sibony 4, Corder 4, Kraushaar). Fouled out: Seaside, White, Kawasoe. Rebounds: Philomath 23 (Beardsley 4, May 4, Matthews 4); Seaside 23 (Corder 5, Palmer 5). Assists: Philomath 13 (Beardsley 6); Seaside 9 (Sibony 3). Total fouls: Philomath 14, Seaside 18. Turnovers: Philomath 10, Seaside 13.

Moda Health Players of the Game: Cole Beardsley, Philomath; Ever Sibony, Seaside.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.