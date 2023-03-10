Prep Sports Schedule
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gladstone 52, Oregon 42
AST (25-3): Maitlin Young 22, Shelby Bruney 11, Tayla Huber 7, Malory Dundas 2, Nayomi Holmstedt, Avery Biederman, Aaliyah Birdeno, Kya Lindell. Totals 15-41 7-10 42.
GLD (23-4): Hanne Hopkins 13, Hailey Monte 9, Rhyli Grim 9, Emersyn Stepp 8, Ryme Jaekel 6, Macie Latcu 4, Sam Jedrykowski 3, Keri Thompson. Totals 17-44 12-13 52.
Astoria 9 14 4 15—42
Gladstone 13 20 8 11—52
Field goals: Astoria 15-41; Gladstone 17-44. 3-point goals: Astoria 5-15 (M.Young 3, Huber, Bruney); Gladstone 6-21 (Monte 3, Jedrykowski, Hopkins, Grim. Fouled out: Astoria-Huber; Gladstone-None. Rebounds: Astoria 21 (M.Young 6); Gladstone 34 (Stepp 9). Assists: Astoria 3 (Bruney 2); Gladstone 9 (Hopkins 6). Total fouls: Astoria 15, Gladstone 15.
Moda Health Players of the Game: Astoria—Maitlin Young; Gladstone—Hanne Hopkins.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.