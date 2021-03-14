Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Girls Soccer — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Seaside at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 5:30 p.m.; Knappa at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6:30 p.m.; Jewell at St. Paul, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Rainier/Clatskanie, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Volleyball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 6:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Astoria 38, Tillamook 13
First Quarter
AST: Michael Moore 3 run (pass fail) 3:54
Second Quarter
TIL: Trent Buchler 2 run (kick good) 11:18
AST: Moore 2 run (pass fail) 4:52
AST: Trey Woodrich 16 pass from Bo Williams (run fail) :31
Third Quarter
AST: Dylan Junes 10 pass from Rocky Rub (run fail)
Fourth Quarter
AST: Moore 19 pass from Williams (run fail) 11:54
TIL: Marshall Allen 54 pass from Buchler (pass fail) 11:23
AST: T.J. Colvin 9 run (Moore from Williams)
Tillamook Statistics
Rushing: Buchler 13-53, Baldwin 3-31, Tuiolemotu 7-20, Torres 3-8, Werner 1-(-2), Hoskins 1-(-2), Allen 1-(-20). Passing: Buchler 17-24-148-1, Hoskins 1-5-11-1. Receiving: Allen 5-105, Lewis 5-35, Baldwin 5-16, Rieger 1-5, McKibbin 1-4, Tuiolemotu 1-(-6).
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Rub 12-46, Cummings 5-35, Williams 6-30, Colvin 1-9, Golightly 1-4, Moore 9-(-6), Johnson 1-(-13). Passing: Williams 8-12-125-0, Rub 3-7-10-0. Receiving: McMaster 4-51, Woodrich 2-42, Moore 2-33, Colvin 1-20, Junes 1-10, Cummings 1-7.
Tillamook 7 0 0 6—13
Astoria 6 12 6 14—38