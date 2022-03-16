Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball — Milwaukie at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Corbett at Astoria, 2:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Clatskanie (2), 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Newport at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Warrenton (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Toledo Tournament, TBA; Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Fort Vancouver at Seaside (2), noon

Softball — Seaside at Toledo Tournament, TBA

BASEBALL

Pre-season Coaches Polls

3A

1. Brookings-Harbor Bruins (7) 98

2. Santiam Christian Eagles (1) 86

3. Warrenton Warriors (1) 63

4. La Pine Hawks 55

5. Scio Loggers 54

6. Yamhill-Carlton Tigers (3) 53

7. South Umpqua Lancers 52

8. Joseph/Enterprise Eagles 41

9. Rainier Columbians 39

10. Cascade Christian 25

Others: Burns 18, Dayton 16, Taft 14.

2A/1A

1. Kennedy Trojans 118

2. Knappa Loggers (3) 88

3. Glide Wildcats (2) 76

4. Dufur/South Wasco Rangers (2) 57

5. Monroe Dragons 50

6. Umpqua Valley Christian (1) 48

7. Lakeview Honkers 47

8. Heppner/Ione Mustangs 43

9. Western Christian 40

10. Reedsport Brave 28

Others: St. Paul 27, Toledo 26, Salem Academy 24.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.