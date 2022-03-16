Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Baseball — Milwaukie at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Corbett at Astoria, 2:30 p.m.; Ilwaco at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Knappa at Clatskanie (2), 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Newport at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Warrenton (2), 3 p.m.
Softball — Seaside at Toledo Tournament, TBA; Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Fort Vancouver at Seaside (2), noon
Softball — Seaside at Toledo Tournament, TBA
BASEBALL
Pre-season Coaches Polls
3A
1. Brookings-Harbor Bruins (7) 98
2. Santiam Christian Eagles (1) 86
3. Warrenton Warriors (1) 63
4. La Pine Hawks 55
5. Scio Loggers 54
6. Yamhill-Carlton Tigers (3) 53
7. South Umpqua Lancers 52
8. Joseph/Enterprise Eagles 41
9. Rainier Columbians 39
10. Cascade Christian 25
Others: Burns 18, Dayton 16, Taft 14.
2A/1A
1. Kennedy Trojans 118
2. Knappa Loggers (3) 88
3. Glide Wildcats (2) 76
4. Dufur/South Wasco Rangers (2) 57
5. Monroe Dragons 50
6. Umpqua Valley Christian (1) 48
7. Lakeview Honkers 47
8. Heppner/Ione Mustangs 43
9. Western Christian 40
10. Reedsport Brave 28
Others: St. Paul 27, Toledo 26, Salem Academy 24.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
