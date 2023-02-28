Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — (4A state playoff): Mazama at Astoria, 1 p.m.
Boys Basketball — (4A state playoffs): Astoria at Henley, TBA; Marist Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mazama 48, Seaside 42
SEASIDE (42): Carly Corder 10, Kaylee Snyder 7, Ella Brenden 7, Mya Feeney 6, Lili Miller 6, Aubrie Taylor 4, Maggie Goin 2, Abby Nofield.
MAZAMA (48): Adysen McGirr 13, Chelsea Gilmore 13, Ella Baley 9, Elizabeth Estes 8, Annika Lindow 7, Maren Holbrook, Addison Byington, Rhylee Utley, Mada Lee.
Seaside 9 7 17 9—42
Mazama 10 12 9 17—48
