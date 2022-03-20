Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Baseball — Newport Spring Break: Philomath vs. Astoria, 11:30 a.m.; Knappa vs. Buena Vista, Colorado (at Copper Canyon HS, Phoenix, AZ), 9 a.m., MT

Softball — Newport Spring Break: Toledo vs. Astoria, 11 a.m.; Knappa at Heppner/Ione (2), 1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Warrenton at Scio, 11 a.m.; South Umpqua vs. Warrenton (at Scio), 1 p.m.; Knappa vs. Ralston Valley, Colorado (at Willow Canyon HS, Phoenix, AZ), 10 a.m., MT

Softball — Tillamook at Warrenton, 3:30 p.m.

