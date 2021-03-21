Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Football — Knappa at Gaston, 7 p.m.
Volleyball — Knappa at Seaside, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball — Gaston at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5:30 p.m.; Banks at Warrenton, 6:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Astoria 36, Milwaukie 7
First Quarter
AST: T.J. Colvin 9 run (Rocky Rub run)
AST: Michael Moore 20 run (Xander Marincovich from Bo Williams)
Second Quarter
MIL: 25 yard pass (Zane Garvey kick)
Third Quarter
AST: Moore 1 run (run fail)
AST: Moore 9 run (Moore run)
Fourth Quarter
AST: Moore 7 run (kick fail)
Astoria Statistics
Rushing: Moore 15-174, Rub 10-36, Cummings 3-35, Colvin 1-9, Golightly 1-4, Williams 4-(-1). Passing: Williams 4-8-43-1, Rub 0-1-0-1. Receiving: Moore 2-27, McMaster 1-17, Junes 1-(-1).
Astoria 16 0 14 6—36
Milwaukie 0 7 0 0—7