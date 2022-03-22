Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Challenger Classic, Yreka, Calif.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Challenger Classic, Yreka, Calif.

Softball — Seaside Spring Break: Umatilla vs. Seaside, noon; Union Spring Bash: Warrenton vs. Pilot Rock, 1 p.m.; Warrenton vs. Burns, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Challenger Classic, Yreka, Calif.; Monroe vs. Warrenton (at Santiam Christian), 2 p.m.; Warrenton at Santiam Christian, 4 p.m.

Softball — Seaside Spring Break: Stayton vs. Seaside, noon; Rainier vs. Seaside, 4 p.m.; Union Spring Bash: Warrenton vs. Bonanza, 9 a.m.; Warrenton vs. Union/Cove, 1 p.m.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.