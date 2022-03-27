Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Baseball — St. Helens at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Seaside, 3:30 p.m.; Portland Christian at Knappa, 4 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Corbett, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — North Marion at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Corbett at Seaside, 5 p.m.; Perrydale at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

