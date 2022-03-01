Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Boys Basketball2A quarterfinal: Heppner vs. Knappa, 8:15 p.m., at Pendleton Convention Center

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball4A first round: Woodburn at Seaside, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball4A first round: Astoria at Madras, 3:30 p.m.

