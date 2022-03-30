The Astorian

Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Track — NWL meet, at Vernonia, TBA

FRIDAY

Baseball — Baker at Astoria (2), 4 p.m.; La Grande at Seaside, 4 p.m.; Scio at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian (2), 3 p.m.

Softball — Scio at Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — La Grande at Astoria, noon; Baker at Seaside, noon

Softball — Astoria at Gladstone, noon

Track — Mark Dean Invitational, Tillamook, 10 a.m.

