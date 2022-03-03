Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Madras, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — TBA vs. Knappa, TBA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Knappa 63, Heppner 50

HEP (50): Joe Sherman 14, Tucker Ashbeck 13, Brock Hisler 9, Trevor Nichols 5, Landon Mitchell 4, Derrick Smith 3, David Cribbs 2, Cody Fletcher, Blake Carter, Kason Cimmiyotti, Cameron Proudfoot, Caden George. Totals 20-60 6-8 50.

KNA (63): Shane McMahan 23, Logan Morrill 20, Brandon Gale 9, Tanner Jackson 4, Nicolai Ogier 3, Drew Miller 2, Trevor Ogier 2, Treven Moreland, Carter Morrill, Raymond Ramirez, Mark Miller, Tucker Kinder. Totals 27-63 5-9 63.

Heppner 7 11 18 14—50

Knappa 16 19 15 13—63

3-point FG: Heppner 4-21 (Hisler, Nichols, Sherman, Smith); Knappa 4-14 (McMahan 2, N.Ogier, Gale). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Heppner 39 (Ashbeck 8); Knappa 38 (L.Morrill 13). Assists: Heppner 11 (Sherman 2, Cribbs 2, Mitchell 2, Hisler 2); Knappa 14 (McMahan 5). Total fouls: Heppner 9, Knappa 11. Turnovers: Heppner 19, Knappa 12.

Moda Health Players of the Game: Heppner: Tucker Ashbeck; Knappa: Shane McMahan.

