Prep Sports Scores
BASKETBALL
4A State Playoffs
Girls
Baker 56, Klamath Union 36
Madras 50, Cascade 41
Henley 61, Scappoose 53
Marshfield 48, Molalla 37
ASTORIA 69, Mazama 39
Crook County 39, La Grande 38
Philomath 46, Marist Catholic 39
Gladstone 69, Junction City 36
Boys
Philomath 65, Hidden Valley 40
Crook County 56, Stayton 52
Henley 65, ASTORIA 62
Baker 90, Madras 46
Cascade 70, The Dalles 31
Marist Catholic 56, SEASIDE 44
Gladstone 54, North Marion 43
Junction City 74, La Grande 50
4A State Tournament
at Forest Grove
Thursday’s Schedule
Quarterfinals (Girls)
1:30: Madras vs. Baker
3:15: Henley vs Marshfield
6:30: Philomath vs Gladstone
8:15: Crook County vs Astoria
