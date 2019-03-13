PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Baseball — Astoria at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Naselle at Knappa, 4 p.m.

Softball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — North Marion at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 4 p.m.

Softball — Seaside at Gladstone, 5 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 4 p.m.

Track — Astoria at Cotton Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Seaside baseball tournament

Friday-Sunday

(at Broadway Field)

Friday's schedule

11:15 a.m.: Tillamook vs. Hockinson

1:30: La Center vs. Ft. Vancouver

3:45: Seaside vs. Corbett

6:00: Hoquiam vs. Centralia

BASEBALL

Knappa 7, Warrenton 1

Wallace, Takalo (2) and Patterson; Knight, Little (3), Breitmeyer (6) and Morrow. W: Wallace. L: Knight. RBI: Kna, Bartlett 2, Miethe 2, Takalo, Wallace; War, Herrera. 2B: Kna, Wallace, Bartlett. HBP: Kna, Goodman 2. LOB: Knappa 10, Warrenton 4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.