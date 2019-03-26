PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — at Stayton tournament: Astoria vs. Stayton, 4 p.m.
Track — Knappa at Canby all-comers meet, TBA
THURSDAY
Baseball — Seaside at North Marion, 4 p.m.; Riddle vs. Warrenton, 1 p.m. at Santiam Christian
FRIDAY
Baseball — Warrenton at Santiam Christian, 4 p.m.
Softball — Warrenton at Union Spring Bash, TBA
Seaside tournament (at Broadway Field)
Friday's schedule
11 a.m.: North Marion vs. Seaside
1 p.m.: Umatilla vs. Astoria
7 p.m.: Umatilla vs. Seaside
BASEBALL
Astoria 11, Stayton 1
Astoria 011 702—11 15 0
Stayton 000 010—1 4 3
Rush and Hillard; Mitchell, Rada (6). W: Rush. L: Mitchell. RBI: Ast, Johnson 3, Reed 2, Hillard 2, Hirsch 2, Matthews, Moore; Sta, Hollenbeck. 2B: Ast, Reed 2, Hillard; Sta, Jungwirth. HR: Ast, Hillard. HBP: Ast, Kolee, Rush; Sta, Goodman. LOB: Astoria 8, Stayton 4.
Knappa 1, Arapahoe 0
Knappa 000 001 x—1 6 4
Arapahoe 000 000 0—0 4 0
Takalo and Patterson; Turnbaugh, Wilson (7). W: Takalo. L: Turnbaugh. RBI: Kna, Bartlett. 3B: Kna, Takalo. HBP: Kna, Flues; Ara, Pruitt. LOB: Knappa 7, Arapahoe 9.
Centaurus 7, Knappa 6
Knappa 301 100 1—6 6 2
Centaurus 103 020 1—7 8 2
Wallace, Flues (5) and Patterson; Jachimiak, Renjillian (5), Rizzi (7) and Zygowicz. W: Rizzi. L: Flues. RBI: Kna, Patterson 2, Miethe 2, Goodman, Lackey; Cen, Erickson, Rizzi, Shepherd, Wierl, Ziegert. 2B: Kna, Takalo; Cen, Rizzi, Shepherd. 3B: Kna, Wallace. HBP: Kna, Goodman 2, Bartlett, Takalo; Cen, Battistelli. LOB: Knappa 7, Centaurus 10. DP: Centaurus.
SOFTBALL
Elmira 7, Seaside 2
Elmira 300 111 1—7 6 4
Seaside 000 002 0—2 5 3
W: Courtney Haffner (3 K's, 0 walks). L: Gracie Rhodes (0 K's, 3 walks). RBI: Elm, Peeler 2, Dickson, Feltz, Stout, Wisner; Sea, Meyer. 2B: Elm, Stout; Sea, Boyd. HR: Elm, Peeler 2. HBP: Elm, Haffner; Sea, Hill. LOB: Elmira 5, Seaside 6.
Reynolds 11, Seaside 0
Reynolds 103 403—11 14 1
Seaside 000 000—0 6 1
W: Emilee Dorr (8 K's, 1 walk). L: Emma Meyer (3 K's, 1 walk). RBI: Rey, Scott 3, Farmer 2, King 2, Buffington 2, Smoke. 2B: Rey, Scott 2, King, Buffington; Sea, Goin. LOB: Reynolds 9, Seaside 6.
