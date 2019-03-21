PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Baseball — Astoria at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA

Softball — Estacada at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Tillamook at Warrenton, 3 p.m.

Boys golf — Seaside at The Dalles Invite, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA; Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon

Softball — Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon

BASEBALL

Seaside 7, Molalla 4

Seaside 110 100 004—7 2 3

Molalla 011 001 001—4 4 3

Westerholm, Fenton (6), Johnson (7) and Teubner; Larsen, Pingo (3). W: Johnson. L: Pingo. RBI: Sea, Westerholm 3, Derby, McFadden, Thompson; Mol, Mackenzie. HBP: Mol, Larsen. LOB: Seaside 6, Molalla 6.

SOFTBALL

Clatskanie 15, Seaside 7

Seaside 004 200 1—7 8 2

Clatskanie 303 045 x—15 14 0

W: Kaity Sizemore (8 K's, 1 walk). L: Gracie Rhodes (0 K's, 4 walks). RBI: Sea, Hill 3, Flaigg, E.Owsley; Cla, Sizemore 5, Smith 5, Jackson 2, Blodgett, Sprague. 2B: Cla, Blodgett, Sprague. 3B: Sea, Flaigg. HR: Cla, Smith 2, Sizemore, Sprague. HBP: Sea, Hill, Goin. LOB: Seaside 2, Clatskanie 3.

GIRLS GOLF

at Tillamook

Team: Valley Catholic 372, Astoria 480, Seaside 482 (Banks, Tillamook, inc.)

Astoria (480)

Sam Hemsley, 97

Jenna Travers, 111

Kaitlyn Boutin, 136

Constance Rouda, 136

Seaside (482)

Tristyn McFadden, 96

Caitlin Hillman, 114

Emma Arden, 133

Elise Seppa, 139

