PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Baseball — Astoria at Estacada, 4:30 p.m.; Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA
Softball — Estacada at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Tillamook at Warrenton, 3 p.m.
Boys golf — Seaside at The Dalles Invite, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Seaside at Ontario tournament, TBA; Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon
Softball — Warrenton at Monroe (2), Noon
BASEBALL
Seaside 7, Molalla 4
Seaside 110 100 004—7 2 3
Molalla 011 001 001—4 4 3
Westerholm, Fenton (6), Johnson (7) and Teubner; Larsen, Pingo (3). W: Johnson. L: Pingo. RBI: Sea, Westerholm 3, Derby, McFadden, Thompson; Mol, Mackenzie. HBP: Mol, Larsen. LOB: Seaside 6, Molalla 6.
SOFTBALL
Clatskanie 15, Seaside 7
Seaside 004 200 1—7 8 2
Clatskanie 303 045 x—15 14 0
W: Kaity Sizemore (8 K's, 1 walk). L: Gracie Rhodes (0 K's, 4 walks). RBI: Sea, Hill 3, Flaigg, E.Owsley; Cla, Sizemore 5, Smith 5, Jackson 2, Blodgett, Sprague. 2B: Cla, Blodgett, Sprague. 3B: Sea, Flaigg. HR: Cla, Smith 2, Sizemore, Sprague. HBP: Sea, Hill, Goin. LOB: Seaside 2, Clatskanie 3.
GIRLS GOLF
at Tillamook
Team: Valley Catholic 372, Astoria 480, Seaside 482 (Banks, Tillamook, inc.)
Astoria (480)
Sam Hemsley, 97
Jenna Travers, 111
Kaitlyn Boutin, 136
Constance Rouda, 136
Seaside (482)
Tristyn McFadden, 96
Caitlin Hillman, 114
Emma Arden, 133
Elise Seppa, 139
