Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — (OR 4A) Junction City at Astoria, 6 p.m.; (WA 2B) Columbia (Burbank) vs. Ilwaco, 9 a.m.
Boys Basketball — (OR 2A) Toledo vs. Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; (1B) Naselle vs. Odessa, 3:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball — (OR 4A) Seaside at Gladstone, 5:30 p.m.; (OR 2A) TBA vs. Knappa, 8:30 p.m.; (WA 1B) TBA vs. Naselle, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NW Christian 50, Ilwaco 36
NW CHRISTIAN (50): Natalie Smith 15, Ellie Sander 13, Avery Bowman 9, Chiara Carey 7, Makenzie Nelson 2, Naomi Turner 2, Skyla Tunison 2, Mia Tunison, Jazlynn Johnson, Integrity Larson, Eden Clemmer.
ILWACO (36): Erika Glenn 20, Tiama Ramsey 6, Kylie Gray 4, Ione Sheldon 3, Estella Sheldon 2, Maggie Jacobson 2, Sunny Kemmer, Kaytlenn Wheldon, Zoey Zuern, Gabby Bell, Jaymi Kemmer, Olivia McKinstry.
N.Christian 10 15 11 14—50
Ilwaco 9 9 9 9—36
Field goals: NWC 16-47, Ilwaco 12-46. 3-Point FG: NWC 2-11, Ilwaco 6-20. Free throws: NWC 16-25, Ilwaco 7-7. Rebounds: NWC 42, Ilwaco 29. Turnovers: NWC 17, Ilwaco 18.
Curlew 53, Naselle 26
NAS (26): Lauren Katyryniuk 8, Bella Colombo 7, Jackie Steenerson 6, Peyton Dalton 2, Kaylin Shrives 2, Echo Cenci 1, Grace Hunt, Delaney Kragerud, Amera Larson.
CUR (53): Korin Baker 25, Hannah McIrvin 8, Emma Lena Baker 7, Olivia Kjolseth 6, Megan Thomas 3, Claire Ladue 2, Macey Singer 2, Erikah Lindgren, Maddie Calhoun, Abi Beedle.
Naselle 8 7 6 5—26
Curlew 14 13 8 18—53
Field goals: Naselle 11-47, Curlew 21-53. 3-Point FG: Naselle 3-12, Curlew 6-17. Free throws: Naselle 1-4, Curlew 5-10. Rebounds: Naselle 27, Curlew 46. Turnovers: Naselle 18, Curlew 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 71, Oakland 55
OAKLAND (55): Noah Strempel 18, Colton Brownson 16, Triston Mask 13, Zach Cummings 4, Conrad Jones 2, Caleb Chastain, Chandler Miller.
KNAPPA (71): Devin Hoover 23, Eli Takalo 16, Kanai Phillip 12, Mason Westerholm 9, Joe Ramvick 4, Logan Morrill 4, Cameron Miethe 3, Carter Morrill, Mark Miller, Shane McMahan.
Oakland 11 14 15 15—55
Knappa 14 17 18 22—71
Field goals: Oakland 20-54, Knappa 27-57. 3-Point FG: Oakland 4-24, Knappa 5-17. Free throws: Oakland 11-18, Knappa 12-19. Rebounds: Oakland 31, Knappa 38. Turnovers: Oakland 19, Knappa 19.
Naselle 57, Muckleshoot 50
MUCKLESHOOT (50): Lamont Nichols 22, Tyrelle Nichols 9, Josiah Vaomn 7, Jordan Mathias 5, Bendon Brown 3, Martin Reyes 2, Carlos Bennett 2, Jaden James.
NASELLE (57): Corey Gregory 24, Ethan Lindstrom 16, Warren Wirkkala 6, Jimmy Strange 4, Chase Haataia 3, Kolby Glenn 2, Caleb Haataia 2, Jack Ruch, Kolten Lindstrom.
Muckle 13 12 12 10 3—50
Naselle 11 8 11 17 10—57
Field goals: Muckleshoot 21-62, Naselle 19-64. 3-Point FG: Muckleshoot 3-25, Naselle 7-33. Free throws: Muckleshoot 5-9, Naselle 12-15. Rebounds: Muckleshoot 53, Naselle 38. Turnovers: Muckleshoot 21, Naselle 11.
