Prep Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — WA state tournament, at Spokane: (1B) Naselle vs. Curlew, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — (2B) NW Christian or Adna vs. Ilwaco, 9 a.m.

Boys Basketball — (2A state tournament, at Pendleton) Oakland vs. Knappa, 3:15 p.m.; (1B): Garfield or Muckleshoot vs. Naselle, 9 a.m.

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — (4A state playoff) Junction City at Astoria, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball — (4A state playoff) Seaside at Gladstone, 5:30 p.m.

